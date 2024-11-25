Berry Global To Sell Specialty Tapes Business To Nautic Partners For About $540 Mln

(RTTNews) - Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) announced that it agreed to sell its Specialty Tapes business to the private equity firm Nautic Partners, LLC for a headline purchase price of approximately $540 million, which is subject to a number of closing adjustments.

Berry plans to use proceeds from the transaction to pay down outstanding debt at Berry.

The transaction is expected to complete by the first half of calendar 2025.

