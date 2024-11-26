Berry Global to Sell Specialty Tapes Business to Nautic for $540M

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY recently entered into a deal to divest its Specialty Tapes business (Tapes) to private equity firm Nautic Partners, LLC (Nautic) for about $540 million.



Based in Rhode Island, Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that specializes in sub-verticals within three key sectors, Healthcare, Industrials and Services. The company partners with executives to drive growth through acquisitions, initiatives and team expansion.



The divestment of the Tapes business will help Berry Global to focus on its core businesses while supporting its capital allocation priorities. It supports the company’s strategy to focus on more stable, high-growth consumer markets. BERY expects to use the cash proceeds of the transaction, net of modest taxes, to reduce its debt. It is worth noting that as of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's estimated net debt was approximately $5.9 billion.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to closing approvals.

BERY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Berry Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). In the past year, the stock has gained 10.8% compared with the industry’s 24.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global has been dealing with high costs and expenses. Given the company’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds are added concerns .

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PKG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Packaging Corporation’s 2024 earnings has increased 4%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.4%.



Kadant Inc. KAI presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAI’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kadant Inc (KAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.