News & Insights

Stocks
AMCR

Berry Global resumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan

November 25, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan resumed coverage of Berry Global (BERY) with an Overweight rating and price target of $76, up from $70. Berry has agreed to be acquired in an all-stock transaction by Amcor (AMCR) with Amcor owning 63% of the new entity and Berry 37%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects Berry to pay at least three dividends totaling 93c per share before the likely close of the transaction by the end of the first half of 2025, leading to a total return of about 8.5% in a 7-month period of time or about a 15% annualized return.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BERY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMCR
BERY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.