Berry Global price target raised to $75 from $64 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead raised the firm’s price target on Berry Global (BERY) to $75 from $64 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says feedback has been balanced on the Amcor deal, largely debating synergy realization, organic growth, the new company’s valuation, and the modest take-out premium on Berry shares.

