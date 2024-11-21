Berry Global price target raised to $73 from $69 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Berry Global (BERY) to $73 from $69 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after the company announced plans to merge with Amcor (AMCR). Amcor sees the acquisition as generally complementary with its current portfolio, as Berry has a stronger closures business and more presence in North America / Europe while Amcor has stronger health care and rigid packaging businesses, and has a larger presence in Asia and Latam markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
