Berry Global price target lowered to $72 from $74 at Truist

Truist analyst Michael Roxland lowered the firm’s price target on Berry Global (BERY) to $72 from $74 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after the company announced plans to merge with Amcor (AMCR). The deal is primarily predicated on complementary products and greater market access in regions currently underpenetrated, along with greater opportunities for innovation, R&D, and sustainability, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

