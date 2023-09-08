News & Insights

Berry Global initiates formal review of healthcare business

September 08, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group BERY.N said on Friday it has initiated a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives for its health, hygiene and specialties segment (HH&S).

The segment accounted for 22% of consolidated net sales for the container and packaging firm in fiscal 2022.

There is no deadline for the completion of the review and no guarantee an agreement would emerge from it, according to the company.

