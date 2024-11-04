News & Insights

Berry Global Group Reshapes with Spinco and Magnera Merger

November 04, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Berry Global Group ( (BERY) ) has provided an update.

The significant transactions completed on November 4, 2024, involved Spinco, Magnera, and Glatfelter, reshaping their financial landscapes. Spinco secured substantial loans totaling over $1.1 billion, and Magnera assumed these financial obligations in a strategic move. Berry Global Group executed a spin-off of its Health, Hygiene, and Specialties segment into Spinco, distributing shares to its stockholders, leading to a merger with Glatfelter. This resulted in Spinco stockholders owning a major stake in Magnera, marking a pivotal shift in ownership and financial strategy in the market.

