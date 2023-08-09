Berry Global Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $143 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Berry Global Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $3.229 billion from $3.726 billion last year.

Berry Global Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $143 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.98 -Revenue (Q3): $3.229 Bln vs. $3.726 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.30

