Berry Global Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $116 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Berry Global Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $3.08 billion from $3.29 billion last year.

Berry Global Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $116 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.08 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35-$7.85

