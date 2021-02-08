Berry Global Group, Inc. Just Recorded A 7.7% Revenue Beat: Here's What Analysts Think

Shareholders of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 19% to US$59.63 following its latest first-quarter results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$3.1b coming in 7.7% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$0.96, in line with analyst appraisals. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:BERY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Berry Global Group's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$12.4b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 3.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 9.9% to US$5.31. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.31 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$71.27, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Berry Global Group at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Berry Global Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Berry Global Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Berry Global Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.2% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Berry Global Group.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Berry Global Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$71.27, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Berry Global Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Berry Global Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

