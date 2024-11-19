Berry Global Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $148 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Berry Global Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $3.168 billion from $3.087 billion last year.

Berry Global Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

