Berry Global Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $193 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Berry Global Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $3.161 billion from $3.229 billion last year.

Berry Global Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $193 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.161 Bln vs. $3.229 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.