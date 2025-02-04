BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Earnings Results: $BERY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP ($BERY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $2,385,000,000, missing estimates of $2,394,714,516 by $-9,714,516.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP insiders have traded $BERY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BERY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN BAYH sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $981,819

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

