BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Earnings Results: $BERY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP ($BERY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $2,385,000,000, missing estimates of $2,394,714,516 by $-9,714,516.
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP insiders have traded $BERY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BERY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EVAN BAYH sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $981,819
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,055,756 shares (+38.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,770,292
- EPOCH INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. added 715,683 shares (+4076.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,652,130
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 670,935 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,610,161
- CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC added 550,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,568,500
- MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP removed 522,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,485,560
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 471,815 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,073,983
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 393,650 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,760,327
