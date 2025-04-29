BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BERY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP ($BERY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,561,156,382 and earnings of $1.56 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BERY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 3,655,209 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,382,366
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,482,726 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,557,890
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,625,053 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,092,177
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,297,930 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,937,133
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC added 1,111,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,881,998
- FMR LLC removed 1,085,093 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,172,964
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,017,255 shares (+467.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,785,880
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BERY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BERY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.