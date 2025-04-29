BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BERY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP ($BERY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,561,156,382 and earnings of $1.56 per share.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BERY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BERY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

