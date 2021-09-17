Berry Global Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BERY

In trading on Friday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.44, changing hands as low as $61.29 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $45.68 per share, with $70.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.34.

