Berry Global Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BERY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.16, changing hands as low as $40.88 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $25 per share, with $55.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.83.

