Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.29, changing hands as low as $56.07 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $44.52 per share, with $66.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.40.

