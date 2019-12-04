Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.60, changing hands as high as $47.69 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.98 per share, with $59.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.68.

