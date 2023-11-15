Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.67, changing hands as high as $61.79 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $51.94 per share, with $68.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.62.

