Berry Global (BERY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berry Global (BERY) closed at $58.25, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the packaging company had lost 5.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berry Global as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 13.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 11.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $15 billion, which would represent changes of +1.25% and +8.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berry Global is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berry Global has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.59, which means Berry Global is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BERY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

