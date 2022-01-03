Berry Global (BERY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berry Global (BERY) closed at $72.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had gained 5.34% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berry Global as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berry Global to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.37 billion, up 7.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $14.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.77% and +4.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Berry Global is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berry Global is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.76.

We can also see that BERY currently has a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Containers - Paper and Packaging was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

