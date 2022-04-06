Berry Global (BERY) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Berry Global (BERY) closed at $56.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had gained 6.24% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berry Global as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Berry Global to post earnings of $1.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, up 11.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $15 billion, which would represent changes of +1.25% and +8.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berry Global currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Berry Global is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.7, so we one might conclude that Berry Global is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BERY's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Containers - Paper and Packaging stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.