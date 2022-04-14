Berry Global (BERY) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Berry Global (BERY) closed the most recent trading day at $56.99, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had lost 3.7% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berry Global as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Berry Global is projected to report earnings of $1.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 11.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $15.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.83% and +8.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. Berry Global is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Berry Global is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.98, so we one might conclude that Berry Global is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BERY's PEG ratio is currently 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BERY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

