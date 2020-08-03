Berry Global (BERY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Berry Global Group (BERY) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 11% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.2 in the previous session. Berry Global Group has gained 5.3% since the start of the year compared to the -5.8% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the -6.8% return for the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 31, 2020, Berry Global reported EPS of $1.52 versus consensus estimate of $1.18 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 3.56%.

For the current fiscal year, Berry Global is expected to post earnings of $4.08 per share on $11.68 billion in revenues. This represents a 19.65% change in EPS on a 31.59% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.69 per share on $11.79 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.99% and 0.89%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Berry Global may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Berry Global has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.2X versus its peer group's average of 8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Berry Global currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Berry Global fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Berry Global shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does Berry Global Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Berry Global have been rising, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also solid potential picks, including Amcor (AMCR), Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK), and Crown Holdings (CCK), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Berry Global, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.