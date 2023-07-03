Berry Global (BERY) Sets Net-Zero Emissions Target for 2050

Berry Global Group BERY recently announced its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its global operations and value chain by 2050. To this end, the company aims to reduce its total Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by more than 90% and neutralize the remaining 10% residual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. This is aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to well-below 2°C.



In order to reduce GHG emissions, Berry Global will switch from virgin, fossil fuel-based plastic to using lighter weight, less carbon-intensive, circular materials, such as recycled plastics and bio-based plastics made from renewable resources (for example, used cooking oil).



Berry Global will work with customers to develop lower-carbon solutions and suppliers to provide lower-carbon materials and services. This will help in reducing value-chain emissions from purchased goods and services.

BERY will focus on cleaner energy by increasing investment in renewable energy and decreasing the usage of fossil fuels. The company intends to electrify processes within operations that consume gas and fuel.



Compared to the 2019 baseline, Berry Global aims to reduce operational Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 25% and absolute supply-chain Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2025. So far, BERY has reduced Scope 3 GHG emissions from its supply chain by 9% and Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 21%.

