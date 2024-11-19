Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Berry Global (BERY) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.27 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties : $642 million compared to the $641.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $642 million compared to the $641.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Net Sales- Flexibles : $687 million versus $683.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $687 million versus $683.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America : $840 million compared to the $818.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $840 million compared to the $818.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International : $999 million versus $995.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $999 million versus $995.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Operating EBITDA- Health, Hygiene & Specialties : $79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.81 million.

: $79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.81 million. Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America : $171 million versus $172.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $171 million versus $172.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International : $186 million compared to the $184.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $186 million compared to the $184.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating EBITDA- Flexibles: $110 million compared to the $126.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Berry Global have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.