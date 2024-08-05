Berry Global (BERY) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended June 2024) adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03. The bottom line increased 16% year over year.



Net sales of $3.16 billion missed the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The top line decreased 2% year over year primarily due to a 3% negative impact from lower resin costs. This was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes.

Segmental Discussion

Berry Global announced its plan to go for a tax-free spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment (comprising the global nonwovens and films business) with Glatfelter Corporation GLT. With this announcement and its focus on driving a positive product mix within the Engineered Materials segment into higher value products, BERY renamed the unit Flexibles.



Consumer Packaging - International net sales amounted to $959 million (accounting for 30.3% of total sales), down 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Our estimate for segmental sales was $996 million. The decline was due to the pass-through of lower resin prices and the impact of completed divestitures. Operating income of $79 million increased 16% year over year.



Consumer Packaging - North America’s net sales totaled $831 million (accounting for 26.3% of total sales), up 4% year over year due to 2% growth in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $821 million. Operating income increased 16% year over year to $103 million.



Net sales from the Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment amounted to $647 million (accounting for 20.5% of total sales), down 2% year over year due to lower selling prices. The decline was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $654 million. It reported operating income of $34 million, up 55% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales from the Flexibles segment amounted to $724 million (accounting for 22.9% of total sales), down 2% year over year due to the negative impact of lower selling prices. The decline was partially offset by a 2% increase in volumes. Our estimate for segmental sales was $716 million. Operating income was $87 million, flat year over year.

Costs & EBITDA

Berry Global’s cost of goods sold decreased 3.4% to $2.6 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 0.5% year over year to $216 million. The company reported an adjusted operating EBITDA of $546 million, up 5% year over year. Its operating income increased 13% to $303 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the third quarter, Berry Global had cash and cash equivalents of $509 million compared with $1.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Current and long-term debt totaled $8.7 billion compared with $9 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Berry Global generated net cash of $297 million from operating activities compared with $490 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $473 million compared with $560 million in the prior-year period. The company reported a negative adjusted free cash flow of $176 million compared with a negative cash flow of $70 million in the year-ago period.



BERY repurchased 2 million shares for approximately $117 million. It also paid dividends worth $104 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Berry Global currently expects adjusted earnings of $7.60 per share compared with the earlier guided range of $7.35-$7.85.



BERY expects cash flow from operations to be in the band of $1.4-$1.5 billion compared with $1.35-$1.45 billion projected previously. It continues to anticipate free cash flow to be in the $800-$900 million range. The company remains committed to debt reduction along with returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

