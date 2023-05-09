Berry Global (BERY) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Decline 12.9%

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) adjusted earnings (excluding 54 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.85 per share. Our estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings was $1.84 per share. The bottom line increased 1.6% year over year due to lower costs.



Net sales of $3,288 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,775 million. Our estimate for net sales in the reported quarter was $3,324.7 million. The top line decreased 12.9% year over year due to a 6% dip in volumes. Selling prices declined $143 million due to the pass-through of lower resin costs. The impacts of foreign currency headwinds were $80 million in the quarter.



In the fiscal second quarter, Berry Global’s cost of goods sold decreased 15% to $2,682 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 18.5% year over year to $220 million. Berry Global reported an operating EBITDA of $541 million, up 1.3% year over year. Adjusted operating income in the quarter jumped 2.3% year over year to $341 million.

Segmental Discussion

Consumer Packaging – International sales were $1,059 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $993.2 million. The decline is primarily due to a $57-million impact from unfavorable foreign currency movement and a 5% decrease in volumes. Operating income of $75 million fell 22.7% year over year. The segment accounted for 32.2% of the quarter’s net sales.



Consumer Packaging – North America’s sales were $774 million, down 12.1% year over year due to a 3% decline in volumes and an $80-million impact from a decrease in selling prices. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $823.8 million. Operating income jumped 9.4% year over year to $93 million. The segment accounted for 23.5% of the total net sales.



Revenues generated from the Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment amounted to $677 million, down 17.6% year over year due to a decrease in selling prices, unfavorable foreign currency impact and volume declines. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $716.2 million. Operating income of $34 million declined 50.7% year over year. The segment accounted for 20.6% of the total net sales in the reported quarter.



Revenues from the Engineered Materials segment fell 16.7% year over year to $778 million due to a $75-million decrease in selling prices, a 7% decline in volumes and unfavorable foreign currency movements. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $791.5 million. Operating income of $99 million increased 10% year over year. The segment accounted for 23.7% of the quarter’s net sales.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023, Berry Global had cash and cash equivalents of $696 million compared with $1,410 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Current and long-term debt totaled $9,307 million compared with $9,255 million at the end of fiscal 2022.



At the end of the fiscal quarter, Berry Global generated net cash of $168 million from operating activities against $14 million used in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $385 million compared with $367 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted free cash outflow at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $217 million compared with $381 million cash outflow in the year-ago period.



In the same time period, BERY returned $187 million to shareholders through $155 million in share repurchases and $32 million in dividends. The company expects to repurchase shares worth at least $600 million in fiscal 2023.

FY23 Guidance

Berry Global expects adjusted earnings of $7.30-$7.80 per share in fiscal 2023. The mid-point of the guided range — $7.55 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $7.40 per share.



BERY anticipates cash flow from operations of $1.4-$1.5 billion, while the free cash flow is expected to be $800-$900 million in fiscal 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks.



IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 2%. The stock has rallied 13.9% in the past six months.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) earnings have increased 1.6%. The stock has gained 15.7% in the past six months.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023. The stock has gained 3.1% in the past six months.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.