Berry Global (BERY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berry Global (BERY) closed at $60.10, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had lost 4.84% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Berry Global will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 13.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 11.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $15 billion, which would represent changes of +1.25% and +8.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berry Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Berry Global is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.46, which means Berry Global is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BERY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BERY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

