Berry Global (BERY) Offers Recyclable Packaging to Mars

Berry Global Group BERY has collaborated with Mars, Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of chocolates, chewing gums and mints, to provide the latter with sustainable packaging solutions.



As part of the collaboration, Berry Global is providing Mars with polyethylene terephthalate jars for the latter’s popular pantry-sized treats. These recyclable jars are more lightweight than conventional ones and include 15% post-consumer resin.



The jars are used for Mars’ products from the M&M’S, SKITTLES and STARBURST brands. They come in sizes of 60-, 81- and 87-ounces and can eliminate approximately 300 tons of virgin plastic per year. These have been produced at Berry Global’s manufacturing facility using a single-pellet, food-grade resin, indicating a clean and consistent substrate sourced from mechanical recycling.



Berry Global’s recyclable packaging solution furthers Mars’ commitment to sustainability. Justin Comes, vice president of R&D, Mars Wrigley North America, said, "At Mars, we want to contribute to a circular economy where packaging material never becomes waste, but is recycled, reused or composted."



Amid climate change and emission reduction targets set by governments, more companies are focusing on green initiatives. Recently Stanley Black & Decker SWK entered into a partnership with waste management company, TerraCycle, to encourage customers to recycle home appliances and tools containing integral lithium-ion batteries.



The program, focusing on waste reduction, is a part of SWK’s Environmental, Social and Governance strategy to create a more sustainable world. The program accepts various products under the Stanley Black & Decker brand portfolio, including black+decker, dewalt, craftsman, stanley, porter-cable, irwin, lenox, mac tools and bostitch.



As part of its sustainability initiatives, American conglomerate company Honeywell International HON has invested billions of dollars in the Solstice technology, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions without sacrificing product performance.



Honeywell’s Solstice product line includes refrigerants for supermarkets, air conditioning for cars and trucks and blowing agents for insulation, among others. In August, the company announced the availability of its new Solstice yf UV, a low-global-warming-potential refrigerant for automobile air conditioning systems, at all NAPA Auto Parts stores across the United States. This marked Solstice yf UV refrigerant’s launch in the aftermarket.





