Berry Global (BERY), La Rosee Unite on Deodorant Refill Solution

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY recently collaborated with French natural cosmetics company, La Rosée, to develop a unique refillable deodorant stick named Exclusive Refill.



Based in Lyon, France, La Rosée is engaged in providing cosmetic products that are made with natural ingredients and have light fragrances. The company’s products are also customized to each skin type.



La Rosée and Berry Global development teams have collaboratively researched for two years to develop the La Rosée deodorant. The formula consists of 99% natural ingredients and adheres strictly to the formulation specifications, which prohibit the use of aluminium salts or alcohol. La Rosée sought a sustainable packaging solution without over-wrapping or additional packaging layers to align with its deodorant formula. Simultaneously, the packaging needed to be waterproof, convenient and user-friendly for consumers, and aesthetically pleasing.



BERY’s Exclusive Refill features a reusable deodorant stick paired with a specially designed refill that cannot be used independently. Its mono-material polypropylene (PP) design boasts significant weight reduction, being 62% lighter than a full stick. The 50ml size ensures convenient, accurate and hygienic application of the deodorant. The refill process is made simple to reduce contact with the product, thereby letting consumers refill the deodorant in under a minute.



Initially, the new stick was made from virgin PP. Now, Berry and La Rosée are working to switch the Exclusive Refill to include BERY’s CleanStream recycled PP, which is suitable for contact-sensitive applications. This collaboration meets the increasing need for environmentally-friendly packaging solutions in the personal care industry.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Berry Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the BERY stock has lost 13.7% against the industry’s 0.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global is benefiting from investments in the latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity. Cost-reduction actions, including structural plant closures and labor management, are expected to aid the company’s margin performance.



However, the company is experiencing weakness in its Consumer Packaging International unit due to reduced selling prices arising from the pass-through of lower resin prices. Softness in North American transportation and shrink film markets are affecting the Flexibles unit’s performance.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has improved 0.9% in the past 60 days. The stock has risen 6.5% in the year-to-date period.



Brady Corporation BRC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.



The consensus estimate for BRC’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 3.3% in the past 60 days. Shares of Brady have gained 10.9% in the year-to-date period.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.8% in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 19% in the year-to-date period.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brady Corporation (BRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.