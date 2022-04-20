Berry Global (BERY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berry Global (BERY) closed at $59.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the packaging company had lost 3.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Berry Global will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Berry Global to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $15.01 billion, which would represent changes of +0.69% and +8.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower within the past month. Berry Global currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Berry Global's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.21, which means Berry Global is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BERY has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Containers - Paper and Packaging stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

