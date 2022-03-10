Berry Global (BERY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berry Global (BERY) closed at $56.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had lost 9.89% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berry Global as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 13.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 11.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.25% and +8.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Berry Global is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Berry Global currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.92, so we one might conclude that Berry Global is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BERY has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Containers - Paper and Packaging was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.