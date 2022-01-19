Berry Global (BERY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berry Global (BERY) closed at $73.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the packaging company had gained 3.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berry Global as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 23.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.37 billion, up 7.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $14.46 billion, which would represent changes of +2.77% and +4.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Berry Global is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berry Global has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.16, which means Berry Global is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BERY's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BERY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.