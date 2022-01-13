Berry Global (BERY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berry Global (BERY) closed at $73.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the packaging company had gained 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Berry Global will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Berry Global to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.37 billion, up 7.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $14.46 billion, which would represent changes of +2.77% and +4.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Berry Global is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Berry Global's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.63, so we one might conclude that Berry Global is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BERY has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BERY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.