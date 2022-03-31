Berry Global (BERY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berry Global (BERY) closed at $57.96, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had gained 0.44% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berry Global as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 13.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, up 11.81% from the year-ago period.

BERY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.25% and +8.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berry Global. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berry Global is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Berry Global's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.88.

Meanwhile, BERY's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BERY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BERY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.