Berry Global Appoints Three New Directors - Quick Facts

November 23, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) announced the appointments of three new independent members of the Board. The company will appoint Meredith Harper as an independent director following the 2023 Annual Meeting. Harper is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer of Synchrony Financial. She will succeed Paula Sneed.

The company also entered into a mutual cooperation agreement with shareholders Ancora Holdings Group, LLC and Eminence Capital, L.P. Berry has agreed to appoint Chaney Sheffield and Peter Thomas as independent directors. Sheffield is a Partner at Canyon Partners, LLC and Thomas is the former Chairman, CEO and President of Ferro Corporation.

Berry announced the formation of a Capital Allocation Committee, which will make recommendations to the Board and support management's review of the capital allocation strategy. The Committee will be chaired by Sheffield.

