Berry Global Appoints Kevin Kwilinski As CEO

(RTTNews) - Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) on Tuesday announced that its Board has elected Kevin Kwilinski as Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Sterrett, as Chairman of the Board effective October 2, 2023.

As previously reported in February 2023, Tom Salmon will retire from his roles as CEO and Chairman and will remain in an advisory role through the year-end to ensure a smooth transition.

Kwilinski brings to Berry nearly three decades of experience in the packaging industry. He currently serves as President and CEO of Multi-Color Corporation, where he successfully led and integrated multiple acquisitions, resulting in significant EBITDA and revenue growth. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Fort Dearborn Company and CEO of Paperworks Industries.

