Berry Global Announces Addition of Meltblown Asset in Berlin

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY extended its participation in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. As a major manufacturer and distributor of non-woven specialty materials, the company holds an important place in the supply chain of healthcare materials.

Inside the Headlines

Notably, Berry Global announced the extension of its global Meltex meltblown capacity, with the inclusion of an additional meltblown asset for the production of high-efficiency filtration media. The new asset, which will be located at the company’s existing manufacturing facility in Berlin, will likely commence its operations in October 2020. The company will also work on incorporating its proprietary charging technology into the new line for delivering optimal filtration efficiency. Notably, the new production line will help cater to growing customer demand for material required for premium applications, including FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) for face-mask markets.

Also, in April, the company added meltblown capacity at its Waynesboro facility, with the expansion of its state-of-the-art Meltex platform. Notably, it swiftly worked on converting the capacity from a pilot line to the one, which is capable of producing at full level. It is worth noting that the company prioritized the production of non-woven healthcare products in Nanhai and Suzhou facilities in China at the end of January 2020. It also shifted its capacity in the United States for delivering the maximum output to cater to the growing demand for healthcare materials.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend



Berry Global, with a $4.9-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one end market, with strength across others. Also, its RPC Group buyout (completed in July 2019) has been enhancing its growth opportunities in the plastic and recycled packaging industry. We believe that improvement in cash flows will support the company's capital-allocation strategies.



In the past month, the company rallied 7.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.9%.





In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has risen 0.7% to $4.05 for fiscal 2020 (ending September 2020) and by 1.3% to $4.61 for fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021).

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks are Intellicheck, Inc. IDN, Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK and Broadwind Energy, Inc. BWEN. All the companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Intellicheck delivered a positive earnings surprise of 70.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Graphic Packaging delivered a positive earnings surprise of 9.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Broadwind Energy delivered a positive earnings surprise of 50.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.



Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.