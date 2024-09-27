Berry Global and Lassonde Partner on Recycled Lemon, Lime Bottles

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY recently collaborated with Lassonde Industries Inc. to use 25% recycled plastic in the latter’s private-label lemon and lime juice bottles.



Headquartered in Canada, Lassonde specializes in producing fruit and vegetable juices and a variety of food products. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including grocery retailers, food service operators and distributors.

Inside the Headlines

The new 15-ounce lemon and lime juice bottle is lightweight and easy to recycle. The flip-top cap can also be recycled if consumers keep it on the bottle when they recycle it.



The collaboration utilizes Berry Global’s knowledge and access to mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to help Lassonde achieve its sustainability goals. The use of bottles made from 25% recycled plastic is expected to enable Lassonde to lower greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 94 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year. This 15% reduction in CO2 is equivalent to saving nearly 10,000 gallons of gasoline.

BERY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Berry Global is benefiting from strength in the Consumer Packaging North America segment. Investments in the latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity also bode well. Cost-reduction actions, including structural plant closures and labor management, are expected to aid the company’s margin performance.



In the past year, the stock has gained 14% compared with the industry’s 24% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BERY is experiencing weakness in its Consumer Packaging International unit due to reduced selling prices arising from the pass-through of lower resin prices. Softness in North American transportation and shrink film markets are affecting the Flexibles unit’s performance.

