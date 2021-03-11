Berry Corporation (bry) (BRY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Berry Corporation (bry) (BRY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BRY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRY was $6.25, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.30 and a 243.41% increase over the 52 week low of $1.82.

BRY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). BRY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.3. Zacks Investment Research reports BRY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -116.07%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

