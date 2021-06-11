Berry Corporation (bry) (BRY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Berry Corporation (bry) (BRY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.8, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRY was $6.8, representing a -3.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.05 and a 169.84% increase over the 52 week low of $2.52.

BRY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). BRY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports BRY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -104.02%, compared to an industry average of -5.1%.

