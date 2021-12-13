Berry Corporation (bry) (BRY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Berry Corporation (bry) (BRY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BRY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.61, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRY was $8.61, representing a -19.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.65 and a 139.83% increase over the 52 week low of $3.59.

BRY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). BRY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BRY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -42.86%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bry Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

