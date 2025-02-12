Berry Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 12, 2025

Berry Corporation will announce Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 12, 2025, with a conference call on March 13.

$BRY Insider Trading Activity

$BRY insiders have traded $BRY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FERNANDO ARAUJO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 33,950 shares for an estimated $211,039

$BRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $BRY stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, after the close of U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast Thursday morning, March 13, 2025, to discuss these results; details and links are provided below.







Earnings Call Information











Call Date:





Thursday, March 13, 2025









Call Time:





11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time





















Join the live listen-only audio webcast at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jocmjm36



or at



https://bry.com/category/events







If you would like to ask a question on the live call, please preregister at any time using the following link:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI79bd222b5a56464a890cc7ab0156d115



.









Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.





A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at



https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources



or visit



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jocmjm36



or



https://bry.com/category/events









About Berry Corporation







Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) Western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin basin (100% oil), while our Utah assets are in the Uinta basin (60% oil and 40% gas). We operate our well servicing and abandonment segment in California. More information can be found on the Company’s website at bry.com.



