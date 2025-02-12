News & Insights

Berry Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 12, 2025

February 12, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

Berry Corporation will announce Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 12, 2025, with a conference call on March 13.

Berry Corporation announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on March 12, 2025, after U.S. market close, followed by a conference call and webcast on March 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can access the live audio webcast through specified links and are encouraged to preregister to ask questions during the call. Berry Corporation, publicly traded on NASDAQ, is an independent upstream energy company focused on low-risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves, primarily operating in California and Utah. Further information can be found on the company's website.

Potential Positives

  • Berry Corporation is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, providing investors with updated financial information that may impact stock performance.
  • The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results, demonstrating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.
  • These financial results could provide insights into Berry's operational performance, particularly within its exploration and production segments.

Potential Negatives

  • The announcement does not provide any financial metrics or performance indicators that could give stakeholders confidence about the company's upcoming results.
  • The expectation of a future earnings report without any interim updates may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's current financial health.

FAQ

When will Berry Corporation report 2024 financial results?

Berry Corporation will report their fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on March 12, 2025.

What time is the Berryearnings call

Theearnings callwill take place on March 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join the Berry Corporation conference call?

You can join the live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jocmjm36 or through their events page.

Is registration required to ask questions during the call?

Yes, participants must preregister to ask questions during the liveearnings call

Where can I find more information about Berry Corporation?

More information about Berry Corporation can be found on their website at bry.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


$BRY Insider Trading Activity

$BRY insiders have traded $BRY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FERNANDO ARAUJO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 33,950 shares for an estimated $211,039

$BRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $BRY stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, after the close of U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast Thursday morning, March 13, 2025, to discuss these results; details and links are provided below.




Thursday, March 13, 2025

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time




https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jocmjm36

https://bry.com/category/events



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI79bd222b5a56464a890cc7ab0156d115

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.



https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jocmjm36

https://bry.com/category/events




Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) Western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin basin (100% oil), while our Utah assets are in the Uinta basin (60% oil and 40% gas). We operate our well servicing and abandonment segment in California. More information can be found on the Company’s website at bry.com.



 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                      
                                                                    
