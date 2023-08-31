Berry (BRY) Price Target Increased by 8.51% to 10.40

The average one-year price target for Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) has been revised to 10.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.51% from the prior estimate of 9.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from the latest reported closing price of 8.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRY is 0.17%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 84,565K shares. The put/call ratio of BRY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,691K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,697K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,437K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,655K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 12.07% over the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,539K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry is a publicly traded western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.