Berry (BRY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Berry said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.16%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 24.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.64 (n=179).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRY is 0.21%, a decrease of 46.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 86,493K shares. The put/call ratio of BRY is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry is 11.63. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 72.52% from its latest reported closing price of 6.74.

The projected annual revenue for Berry is 801MM, a decrease of 21.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,185K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,213K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,797K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,622K shares, representing a decrease of 70.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 40.27% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,363K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares, representing a decrease of 102.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 51.11% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,198K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,657K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Berry Background Information

Berry is a publicly traded western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California.

