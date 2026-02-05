Bernzott Sells $10.5 Million of Hillenbrand Stock

Key Points

Sold 389,330 shares in Hillenbrand, with an estimated trade value of $10.5 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value decreased by $10.5 million, reflecting both trade activity and share price movement.

Represents a 5.01% change relative to 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held zero shares in Hillenbrand, valued at $0.

The position previously accounted for 5.0% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, marking a full liquidation.

10 stocks we like better than Hillenbrand ›

On Feb. 3, 2026, Bernzott Capital Advisors reported selling out its entire position in Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), liquidating 389,330 shares in an estimated $10.53 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Feb. 3, 2026, SEC filing, Bernzott Capital Advisors sold all 389,330 shares of Hillenbrand it previously held, with an estimated transaction value of $10.53 million based on the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end value of the position dropped by $10.53 million, reflecting both the sale and any share price movement during the reporting period.

What else to know

Bernzott Capital Advisors has fully exited its Hillenbrand stake; post-trade, Hillenbrand represents n/a of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VT: $21.7 million (10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:CMCO: $9.3 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSE:SLGN: $8.2 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE:TIC: $8.0 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE:VSH: $7.9 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of Feb. 2, 2026, shares of Hillenbrand were trading at $31.90, down 6.1% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 21.6 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) N/A Market capitalization $2.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.67 billion Net income (TTM) $43.10 million

Company snapshot

Offers process and material handling equipment, injection molding and extrusion systems, and funeral service products through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville.

Generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and servicing industrial machinery, equipment, and funeral products for a diverse set of end markets.

Serves industrial customers in plastics, food, chemicals, automotive, medical, packaging, and funeral service providers globally.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer with a global footprint, operating across advanced process solutions, molding technologies, and funeral services.

What this transaction means for investors

Fund managers often adjust holdings in response to developments, growth assumptions, or market conditions. In the case of Hillenbrand, Bernzott sold out after it was announced in October that it was being acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $32 per share in cash.

With Hillenbrand stock trading very close to the buyout offer, it makes no sense to continue holding it unless there is a likelihood of a higher competing bid. Lone Star’s buyout represented a premium of around 30% over its previous trading price.

Hillenbrand’s stock had been trading down between approximately 20% to 39% year to date in 2025, leading up to the acquisition offer. This allowed shareholders to sell out and free up cash to deploy to better opportunities.

Should you buy stock in Hillenbrand right now?

Before you buy stock in Hillenbrand, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hillenbrand wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tic Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.