Bernstein Upgrades Zillow Group (ZG)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:ZG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.92% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group is $86.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.82 to a high of $100.86. The average price target represents an increase of 1.92% from its latest reported closing price of $85.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group is 2,546MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.13%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 44,916K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 12,346K shares representing 24.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,922K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,333K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,041K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 2,039K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 5.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,729K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.