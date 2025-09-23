Bernstein Upgrades United Rentals (URI)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.48% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Rentals is $902.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $597.92 to a high of $1,128.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.48% from its latest reported closing price of $955.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Rentals is 14,194MM, a decrease of 9.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 44.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,276 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.33%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 73,206K shares. The put/call ratio of URI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,386K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,771K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,510K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 17.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,874K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing an increase of 41.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 84.47% over the last quarter.

